Lufthansa cancels 23,000 flights over COVID-19

Amid the coronavirus scourge, German mega carrier Lufthansa said yesterday it would cancel 23,000 flights across the group.

The air carrier announced the decision as the coronavirus crisis worsens, prompting more airlines to suspend flights across various destinations.

The 23,000 flights represent a 50-percent reduction in the operation of the carrier.

Lufthansa, in a statement posted on its twitter handle @LufthansaNews, said yesterday that “due to the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the virus,” it would cut 23,000 flights between March 29 and April 24th, adding that more are “expected in the coming weeks.”

Daily Trust reports that thousands of Nigerians rely on Lufthansa for traveling abroad as the airliner maintained two flights from Abuja and Lagos.

