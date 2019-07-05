LPPC names ex-EFCC chieftain, Ogbole, 37 others as SAN

ADVERTISEMENT

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee has elevated Paul Harris Adakole Ogbole, a former Board Member of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and 37 other legal practitioners to the inner bar.

LPPC at its 138th plenary session held on 4th July, 2019, awarded the rank of SAN to Ogbole and thirty-seven other lawyers as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

The Benue born legal luminary who is the head of Ogbole Chambers is versed in arbitration and constitutional law.

The swearing-in ceremony of the thirty-eight legal practitioners will take place during the 2019/2020-New Legal Year of the Supreme Court scheduled for September 2019.

Others so honoured include Adedoyin Oyinkan, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, Abdullahi Haruna, Adedayo Toba Apata, Uchefula Ogonna and other distinguished lawyers.

The new appointees are:

1. ADEDOYIN OYINKAN

2. ABDULLAHI HARUNA ESQ.

3. MANGA MOHAMMED NURUDDEEN ESQ.

4. ADEDAYO TOBA APATA ESQ.

5. JOHN ONUEGBULAM ASOLUKA ESQ.

6. ADEDOKUN MATTHEW MAKINDE ESQ.

7, DANIEL CHUKWUDI ENWELUM ESQ.

8. EMMANUEL ADEYEYE OYEBANJI ESQ.

9. TUDURU UCHENDU EDE ESQ.

10. ABDUL OLAJIDE AJANA ESQ.

11. AMA VEMAARR ETUWEWE ESQ.

12. OLADIPO ADEKOREDE OLASOPE ESQ.

13. LESLIE ARTHUR OLUTAYO NYLANDER ESQ.

14. OLUSEGUN OYEDIRAN FOWOWE ESQ.

15. ANDREW ESSIEN HUTTON ESQ.

16. OLUKAYODE ABAYOMI ENITAN ESQ.

17. PAUL HARRIS ADAKOLE OGBOLE ESQ.

18. OLANIYI MARUPH OLOPADE ESQ.

19. SAMUEL NGOZI

20. OLUSEGUN OMONIYI JOLAAWO ESQ.

21. PROF. ALPHONSUS OKO ALUBO

22. AYO ASALA ESQ.

23. ABIODUN ADEDIRAN OLATUNJI ESQ.

24. OLUMIDE ANDREW AJU ESQ.

25. CHIMEZIE VICTOR CHIKWEM IHEKWEAZU ESQ.

26. PROF. MAMMAN LAWAN

27. PROF. UCHEFULA UGONNA CHUKWUMAEZE

28. EBUN-OLU SAMUEL ADEGBORUWA ESQ.

29. USMAN OGWU SULE ESQ.

30. SAFIYA UMAR BADAMASI ESQ.

31. ECHEZONA CHUKWUDI ETIABA ESQ.

32. GODWIN OSEMEAHON OMOAKA ESQ.

33. EMEKA ONYEMAECHI OZOANI ESQ.

UMAR ESQ.

34. ALEXANDER CHUKWUDI EJESIEME ESQ.

35. JEPHTHAH CHIKODI NJIKONYE ESQ.

36. AIKHUNEGBE ANTHONY MALIKESQ.

37. ALHASSAN AKEJE UMAR ESQ.

38. OYETOLA MUYIWA ATOYEBI ESQ.

