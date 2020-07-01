LPGA cancels Canadian Women’s Open over virus border issues

ADVERTISEMENT

US-Canada border travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic have forced the LPGA to cancel the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open, the women’s golf tour announced on Tuesday.

The tournament, scheduled for 3-6 September at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, was postponed to 26-29 August, 2021, at the same venue.

“We share in the disappointment of our fans, players, volunteers and partners,” said Golf Canada chief executive Laurence Applebaum. “The health of everyone who comes together for the event is our top priority.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App