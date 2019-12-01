Low voter turnout in Niger LG poll

ADVERTISEMENT

There was low voter turnout in yesterday’s local government election in Niger State.

In most of the polling units visited by Daily Trust on Sunday in Chanchaga, Bosso, Kontagora and Rafi local government areas of the state, only a few people came out to cast their votes.

Allegations of vote buying and ballot box snatching also trailed the process.

In Kagara, the headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area, the election was peaceful but with a few skirmishes in polling units such as Salihu Maiketifa polling unit 001, Chikun Gari ward, Sabon Gari and Kongoma areas.

The PDP’s Returning Officer for the local government, Malam Haruna Marafa, alleged that his party’s agents were beaten and chased from some polling units.

He also alleged ballot box snatching and vote buying in Yaba, Tegina central and Gini, among other malpractices, and called for the cancelation of results in the affected areas if the poll must be seen as credible.

However, an official of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) in the area, Malam Mohammed Yerima, told our correspondent that the process was credible. According to him, the commission did not receive report of any malpractice from political parties.

