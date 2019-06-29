Low turnout in Jigawa councils election

ADVERTISEMENT

Poor turn out marred the local government councils election in Jigawa State.

When Daily Trust visited Dutse and Kiyawa local government councils, only few voters were seen on queue.

People were seen going about their normal businesses in Dutse metropolis and kiyawa, the headquarters of kiyawa LGA.

Speaking to Daily Trust, a resident of Dutse, Sani Usman, said there was no contest in the election as the main opposition political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was not in contention and that made the process less competitive. Hence, his decision not to vote.

A food vendor in Kiyawa, who does not want her name in print, said she was at her restaurant for her business because she was not aware that there was going to be any election.

PDP is not participating in the councils election because Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) denied the party access to the electoral forms.

On why PDP was not in the race, the Jigawa Central Zonal Vice Chairman of the party, Aminu Jahun said his party was looking for the possibility of going to court to challenge the position of JISIEC.

When contacted, the JISIEC spokesperson, Habibu Babura said PDP came for the forms after the deadline for the sales of the form.

