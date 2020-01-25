Low turn-out of voters in Imo rerun elections

ADVERTISEMENT

Low turn-out of voters characterised Saturday’s rerun and supplementary elections in Imo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had conducted rerun in Okigwe/Onuimo/Isiala Mbano federal constituency and supplementary election in 18 polling wards in Orlu/Orsu/Our East federal constituency and 12 polling units in Njaba state constituency.

Court had nullified the election of Obinna Onwubariri and ordered a rerun, while Rep Jerry Alagboso had some units cancelled in his constituency.

Though, the election was peaceful as there were no records of electoral violence and ballot paper snatching, most of the electorate stayed away from the voting centers spread across the constituency.

At Umuneke Anara polling unit in Isiala Mbano, with a voters register of close to 1300, only 30 had voted as at 2 pm. Even the stay at home order was not adhered to as people moved about freely.

Central School Umunachi, ward 003, Central School Isiau Ozuama, Isiebu ward 002 and Umuneke/Anara polling unit 013 all witnessed voter apathy.

Accreditation and voting commenced between 8:30 a.m and 9:20a.m in most of the pooling units while security agencies were on ground and election generally peaceful.

There was also election in Osuachara ward 1 and 2 in Isiala Mbano, Isiegbu Town hall 001 and Isiegbu Town hall 002 both in Osu Achara, in Isiala Mbano.

In an interview, Mr Michael Obiano, Presiding Officer in Umuneke/ Anara polling unit 013, said accreditation and voting started in good time.

He said that only about 30 voters were recorded in a polling unit that has over 1000 registered voters as at after 12 p.m.

Mr Provide Dika, the Presiding Officer in Isiebu Town Hall, Osuachara ward 002, said accreditation of voters and voting started on time.

