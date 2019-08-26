Low generation, rain affecting power supply – Kano DisCo

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has attributed the power rationing in parts of its franchise area to low power generation.

A statement by KEDCO spokesperson, Ibrahim Shawai, said the firm strives to satisfy its customers and to support economic growth in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.

However, it cited a recent report that power output from generating companies (GenCos) dropped to 3,014.8 megawatts (MW), from a monthly average of 3,578MW in August.

It said at 50.17Hz with installed capacity of 6,985.9MW and generation capability of 5,983.1MW of available units, power generation has remained low and insufficient to meet the nation’s energy demand.

The firm said it has spent over N100 million trying to upgrade the line that are used for power distribution all in efforts to make ready for any improvement of megawatts that will be coming.

The statement also said KEDCO is still under disconnection from TCN as two feeders are under disconnection on account that TCN demands 100 percent payment on monthly basis, while the DisCo don’t collect or get such 100 percent from its customers.

The firm said the rainy season is affecting its networks.

“Now the poles are falling, some thieves are also taking advantage of this to carry out their evil acts as well as destroying installations. Due to issues like this some communities may not have regular supply.

“We plead with our customers to bear with us, considering our present challenges while we appeal to them to pay their current electricity bills and clear all outstanding bills too,” it noted.

