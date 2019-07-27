Low cargo volumes weigh Nigerian airports down

ADVERTISEMENT

Air cargo is huge revenue earner globally, for countries and carriers. Besides seaports shipping, huge cargos are shipped via the airports. Indeed, airports are the fastest way of shipping cargo across destinations.

There is no doubt that Africa is the least among the continents in air freight. In Africa, Nigeria isn’t the biggest of the payers in the air freight business even though it should naturally be the market leader due to its economy, size and population.

ADVERTISEMENT

Low air freight in Nigeria is largely characterized by unsupportive government policies, poor infrastructure, lack of strong international airlines, poor agricultural and industrial capability amongst others.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), an economic regulator in the transport industry, has been looking for ways to boost air cargo in Nigeria and stop the preponderance of goods diversion to neighbouring airports.

Barr. Hassan Bello, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) at a summit with the theme ‘Diversification of Nigerian Economy, Exploring the Potentials of Air freighting of Agro-Allied Commodities’, said “Nigeria is diversifying its economy and one of the ways is to export; we cannot be an import dependent economy for a long time.”

“We want to look at the challenges people have when they want to export by air. Our emphasis is on exports because we have a lot of things to export but what are those things hampering it?” He noted.

Mr. Bello said the NSC is “looking at policies. Government should have consistency in its export policy. Government should have deliberate policies; create a conductive environment so that the farmers can have the processes and procedures simplified and transparent.”

“They are a lot of bureaucracy; so many forms to fill, too many agencies. What Shippers Council want is to develop a mechanism, a one-stop-shop where the farmers will integrate with all the other agencies so that there will be a faster way of operating this cargo. It will be cheaper, it will be predictable, and certainly it will be transparent,” he explained.

Also commenting, Mr. Lanre Akerekan of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) said the quarantine services charge of N5,000 per kilo of any farm produce was outrageous.

“The major goods exported out of Nigeria are foodstuffs which are being regulated by quarantine service but their tariff now is outrageous. A kilo is N5,000 and assuming you have a weight of 200kg, if you multiple N5,000 by 200kg how much will it give you?

“The whole 200kg will not cost you more than N20,000 from the market, especially in the case of yam. Now, how much will you pay to clear it?”

“This alone is one of the major challenges discouraging farmers from going into export business because you will end up paying so much on charges without profit,” he said.

Speaking on the challenges of low airfreight in Kano, Alhaji Kazeem Akande, chairman of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Kano Chapter, decried the high charges by cargo airlines.

According to him, the high export fees have contributed greatly to the low export of agricultural products from the country.

“When you look at the airfreight charges in Kano, it’s so high compared to that of sea and you know when you talk about business, everybody is trying to look at the profit margin he or she is going to make.

Akande disclosed that efforts were being made by the agency in partnership with the NSC on ways to get more cargo airlines in Kano to reduce the airfreight charges.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App