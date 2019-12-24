Love one another, keep hope alive, Atiku, Secondus urge Christians

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23, 2019 poll, Atiku Abubakar has urged Christians to allow love and hope be their guiding principles.

Atiku in a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Ibe said that Nigerians, notably the Christian community, should be thankful to God that the Christmas festivities, heralding the birth of Jesus Christ, have come again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Waziri Adamawa said love is the conqueror of all things, including the challenges and tribulations that befell many people during the year and that having come thus far to celebrate Christmas, hope should remain the watchword of the faithful that the future would be better.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Christians should celebrate with all their heart and extend their joy to all their neighbours including their fellow countrymen.

“Going by all that happened in the course of the year, it is only love, hope and expectations of a better future that can hold Nigeria and all mankind together,” he said.

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus in a Christmas message by his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi said yesterday that the coming of Christ should energize Nigerians to resist evil, injustice and dictatorship in the land.

He said love for one another is the real reason for this season and Christians should do nothing but show love to all Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion by building on those things that unite rather than what divides us.

“A Yuletide occasion like Christmas provides ample opportunity for us to seek the messiah to meet us at the point of our needs and desires,” Secondus said.

The PDP said the “worrisome state” of the nation could have been averted if people who govern have the fear of God in them

Related

Download Daily Trust News App