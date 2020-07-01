Lottery Commission dismisses corruption allegations

ADVERTISEMENT

Director-General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Lanre Gbajabiamila, yesterday refuted allegations of corruption leveled against him by a civil society organisation, Global Integrity Crusade Network.

Gbajabiamila, through his legal advisor, Frank Chude described the allegations as “fictitious, unfounded, malicious and gravely defamatory”.

The CSO had, in its petition dated June 22, 2020, accused him of financial misappropriation, abuse of office, contract splitting, granting of unwarranted waivers to operators, among others.

But Gbajabiamila, through his counsel, said the agencies copied in the petition had thoroughly investigated all the allegations and found him “unblemished and innocent.”

“The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Code of Conduct Bureau and the governing board of the commission had investigated the allegations contained in your petition and cleared our client of any malfeasance. The commission was given a clean bill of health.”

He demanded an apology in local and international print and electronic media, within seven days. The commission’s boss also demanded N5bn damages for what he termed “seeming compensation” for “the irreparable loss” to his “highly earned image and reputation.”

He said in less than three years, he had “efficiently” turned around the fortunes of the commission and earned billions of naira into the coffers of government in the internally generated revenue of the lottery commission.

