Lori Systems appoints Uche Ogboi as COO

* names Efayomi Carr as Head of Strategic Finance

A pan-African logistics firm, Lori Systems, has appointed Uche Ogboi as the company’s Chief Operating Officer and Efayomi Carr as its Head of Strategic Finance.

A statement from the company on Tuesday said both appointments take effect immediately.

“Ogboi served as the Principal, Investments, at EchoVC Partners, a Pan-Africa and tech-enabled venture capital firm where she helped grow the firm’s portfolio both across the region and globally.

“She has invested in companies across various sectors including logistics, healthcare, fintech, telecoms and agriculture.

“She also worked at Citi for 8 years as an Investment Banker where she managed the bank’s SME fund and was involved in structuring the bank’s agriculture lending initiative.

“Carr joins Lori from Quona Capital, where he served as Senior Associate supporting investments across Africa. Before Quona, Efayomi worked with 8 Miles LLP, a London-based private equity firm that invests in Africa.

“He has also worked with the Boston Consulting Group in New York and Nigeria covering financial services, and at Jumia as the Head of Marketplace for Nigeria in Lagos.

“Carr was also the Head of Information Management and Analysis for the National Ebola Response Centre in Freetown, Sierra Leone,” the statement partly reads.

Speaking on her new role, Ogboi said, “Lori embodies the spirit of opportunity on the continent for high-growth startups, and I am so impressed by the strong team and what the company has achieved in a short amount of time.

“I am delighted to see where this challenge takes me and how we will grow this company together to drive value for customers and help Lori achieve its mission of lowering the cost of goods in Africa.”

Also commenting on the appointments, Josh Sandler, Lori’s Co-Founder and CEO, said: “Uche and Efayomi are amongst the most impressive leaders on the continent, and I am absolutely thrilled about what this means for our business as we continue to rapidly scale our operations across Africa and beyond.

“Their track records with high growth companies make them an extremely valuable part of our core management team.”

The company said Uche Ogboi brings a wealth of resources and experience in scaling companies across the African continent while Efayomi Carr will focus on expansion efforts surrounding the company’s financial products.

Daily Trust reports that Lori Systems is a logistics coordination platform that seamlessly connects cargo owners to transportation.

