Look for Shawwal moon Monday – NSCIA

As the 1440 Hijra (2019) Ramadan draws to an end, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has urged Muslims across the country to look for the new moon of Shawwal on Monday.

The Deputy Secretary-General, NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu, said this on Sunday in a statement.

According to him, following the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the NSCIA President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1440 AH immediately after sunset on Monday, June 3, 2019 equivalent to Ramadan 29, 1440 AH.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence (Sultan) would declare Tuesday, June 4, 2019 as the first day of Shawwal and the day of ‘idul fitr.

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 automatically becomes the first day of Shawwal, 1440 AH and the day of ‘idul fitr,” Shehu said.

He urged Muslims across the country to be on the lookout for the directive of Sultan on the termination of this year’s Ramadan fast.

He also quoted the Sultan as felicitating with the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and all over the world on this year’s Ramadan Fast, praying that Allah accept it as an act of Ibadah (worship).

While reminding the Muslims of the necessity of paying Zakatul-Fitri (charity to the needy) with the intention of lifting the hearts of the indigent members of the community, the Council urges all to ensure its delivery to the appropriate recipients (the poor) and guard against its diversion by any agent or intermediary.

He also listed members of the NMSC who can be contacted for information and clarification

