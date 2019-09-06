Breaking News
Nigeria adopts September 16 as National ID DayNasarawa governor queries SUBEB boss for not knowing staff numbers
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. London court rejects bid to stop PM Johnson’s suspension of parliament
ADVERTISEMENT

London court rejects bid to stop PM Johnson’s suspension of parliament

By . Published Date

London’s High Court on Friday rejected a legal challenge against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament before Brexit, but said it could still be taken to the Supreme Court for a final appeal.

Johnson announced at the end of August that he would suspend parliament from mid-September to mid-October, just before Britain is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31, so the government could announce a new legislative programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

That prompted campaigner Gina Miller, who defeated the government over another Brexit issue two years ago, to bring a legal challenge.

She was later joined in the process by former Prime Minister John Major and opposition political parties.

Miller said outside court that parliament should be sitting during such a crucial time for Britain’s democracy, and she would not give up the fight.

“The Supreme Court has penciled in Sept. 17 for the appeal hearing,” she said. “My legal team and I will not give up the fight for democracy.”

Miller’s lawyer, David Pannick, argued on Thursday that comments from Johnson showed an important part of his reasoning for the prorogation, or suspension, was that parliament might say or do something that impeded the government’s Brexit plans.

The legal challenge has lost some of its impact after lawmakers voted this week to force Johnson to seek a three-month delay to Brexit rather than leave without an agreement on Oct. 31, a move that is likely to lead to an election.

Separate legal challenges to Johnson’s Brexit plans are also being heard in Scotland and Northern Ireland. (Reuters/NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.