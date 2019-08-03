Logistics firm expands support to SMEs

ADVERTISEMENT

A logistics company, Shoptomydoor.com, has extended its support to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in order to help create more profitable business opportunities.

To this end, the firm has officially launched a new office at Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, in line with her vision of expansion to other parts of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company also helps Nigerians enjoy e-commerce from over 80,000 online stores in the United States and other parts of the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement by its Public Relations (PR) and Content Manager, Ehi Osezua, quoted the Chief Executive Officer, Nduka Udeh as saying that Nigerians desire speedy delivery and it is ready to give businesses the support they needed.

According to the statement, the support will enable firms get higher returns and quickly pay back their loans from banks.

He said “without fast shipping services, businesses might be paying more interest rates with each delay they encounter. Whether it’s a fashion store owner, electronics dealer, car dealer, a businessman selling phones, computers and accessories, we are eager to be their logistics partner.”

He added that, “Shoptomydoor.com has developed a more standard practice to move items from USA warehouse facility to Nigeria airport in just three to four business days. We also handle the clearing at the ports and it typically takes two to three business days.”

Udeh further said: “Customers can also buy their desired cars from trusted dealers in USA where they get quality cars that are about 30% cheaper. Models from 2008, both standard and luxury cars can be gotten cheaper from auction sites in USA and we will deliver in just 6 to 8 weeks. Even better, Shoptomydoor is working on making delivery by sea shipping a lot faster, and soon Nigerians will get items via sea shipping in just five to six weeks.”

The managing director stated that with just few clicks, and a 15-minute phone call, customer can use the procurement/personal shopper service at shoptomydoor.com to place orders for their business.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App