Lockdown violation: Soldiers, police clash in Zaria over mobile court fine

Fracas broke out on Monday afternoon at the Agoro area of Zaria when a soldier from the Depot Nigerian Army was fined N10,000 by a mobile court enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown.

Daily Trust gathered that the soldier, who was in mufti, was trying to get explanation on why he was fined when a policeman allegedly slapped him.

An eyewitness said, “Fight broke out immediately. The soldier got support of his colleagues. So, even the magistrate has to take to his heels.”

When contacted, the Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Captain Audu Arigu, said the “matter was settled.”

“We are all here in the Depot with the police.”

