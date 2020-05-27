Lockdown: Transport fares up 23.43% in April

ADVERTISEMENT

The average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within cities nationwide spiked by 23.43 per cent to N223.71 in April, 2020, from the N181.24 recorded in April, 2019.

The Transport fare Watch report for April, 2020, released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that it also rose by 8.21 per cent from the N206.73 recorded in March.

Analysis shows that states with highest bus journey fares within cities were Zamfara (N410.00), Kebbi (N348.00) and Abuja FCT (N332.20), while states with lowest bus journey fares within cities were Bauchi (N140.00), Rivers (N150.00) and Sokoto (N155.00).

The NBS report covered the following categories: bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey inter-city, state route, charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (okada) per drop; and waterway passenger transport.

The report disclosed that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey inter-city increased by 5.22 per cent month-on-month and by 10.92 per cent year-on-year to N1,779.51 in April, 2020, from N1,691.23 in March, 2020.

States with highest bus journey fare inter-city were Abuja FCT (N4,120.00), Adamawa (N2,650.00) and Borno (N2,600.00), while states with lowest bus journey fares within cities were Enugu (N1,000.00), Bauchi/Bayelsa/Zamfara (N1,200) and Edo (N1,220.00).

The report further showed that the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey was flat month-on-month and increased by 0.07 per cent year-on-year to N30,743.65 in April, 2020, from N30,743.66 in March, 2020.

States with highest air fares were Jigawa (N35,400.00), Rivers (N35,000.00), Abuja FCT (N34,000.00), while states with lowest air fares were Sokoto (N22,500.00), Katsina (N25,000.00), and Kano (N25,500.00).

Meanwhile, the average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 10.56 per cent month-on-month and by 27.45 per cent year-on-year to N148.22 in April, 2020, from N134.07 in March, 2020.

States with highest journey fares by motorcycle per drop were Rivers (N254.00), Lagos (N250.00) and Kogi (N231.11), while states with lowest journey fares by motorcycle per drop were Katsina (N70.00), Adamawa (N80.00) and Kebbi (N84.00).

