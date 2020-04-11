Lockdown suspension by states dangerous – Experts

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical experts have decried the relaxation of ban on gatherings and movement restriction to allow Easter celebration by some states in the country and called for an extension of the lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states.

They said reviewing the restriction could be dangerous as the country has not started witnessing a “downward trend” in the spread of the virus.

But some residents and business owners in the Federal Capital Territory have expressed concern on the likelihood of extending the current partial lockdown of the city.

Speaking with Daily Trust yesterday, the medical experts expressed fears that relaxation of movement restriction and gatherings may affect efforts in curbing spread of the Coronavirus(COVID-19).

They also enjoined the federal government to extend the lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states, but provide palliative measures for Nigerians and get more people tested.

The president of Nigerian Academy of Sciences, Prof. Kalu Mosto Onuoha, said rather than relaxing the ban, the state governments should have insisted that worship centres hold services in keeping with the existing regulation of a few people gathering and maintaining social distancing.

“I am not in support of the ban lifted in worship places. I support a situation where churches and mosques continue to find innovative ways of holding their services either through live streaming or they are can actually meet with regulated numbers. Where the law says a gathering of less than 50 people for instance, when they enter the church or mosque they can stay very far apart and ensure they don’t exceed that number. Social distancing works, it has been effective in China, South Korea and other places because transmission of the disease is by proximity. Even in the United Kingdom where they started social distancing late, they are admitting that it works .”

Prof. Onuoha said the increasing number of cases being recorded in Lagos and the FCT showed that the disease was still much around and there was need for an extension.

He said while the lockdown may not be a very comfortable experience, people should understand that it would not last forever.

He said though the number of people that have tested positive and died was not large compared to other places, the country was not testing enough.

He advised the federal government to extend the lockdown but increase efforts for Nigerians suffering its side effects.

Dr. Casmir Ifeanyichukwu, the National Publicity Secretary of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (ALMSN), said relaxation of the ban for Easter celebration and allowing worship showed that there was lack of coordination between the presidency, the task force and the states.

While faulting the states for the relaxation, he said no life lost as a result of the spread of the virus could be recovered. He said whatever fanfare was lost in the celebration this year’s Easter could be recovered in subsequent ones.

He raised concerned about the number of people that have been actually traced and screened so far, saying one of the reasons for the lock down was to give room for tracing and tracking of suspect persons.

He said Katsina, Bayelsa and Rivers governments that lifted the bans could not state the level of mortality or morbidity of COVID-19 in their states because they are not doing any form of testing in the states.

“We are not testing enough, with all the hue and cry. In eight weeks we have tested less than 6000 out of a population of 200million, and out of that we got less than 300 in positive cases, we have not done enough in testing. I expected that the lockdown will provide avenue for up-scale testing, that also has not been done, we have not achieved much with two weeks lockdown.”

He said if government was thinking of extending the lockdown by any means it must come up with a strategy of sending assistance to Nigerians, adding that the Nigerian economy is largely concentrated in the informal sector, and would be worse if the people have no form of incentives while lock out of their daily earnings persists, with rent accumulating.

For its part, the Nigerian Medical Association has said that it is not yet time to relax the lockdown order.

It decried the declaration by the Cross River State governor that social distancing is not needed while wearing a face mask, a moratorium on the lockdown to allow mass gathering in mosques and churches starting from Friday to Sunday in Rivers State, the lifting of the ban on Friday prayers by Katsina and Kogi state governments.

It said it was aware that similar orders had also been given in Ondo, Ebonyi and Imo states which have approved mass attendance of Easter services.

In a statement signed by the president of the association, Dr. Francis A. Faduyile and the Dr. Olumuyiwa P. Odusote, they urged all authorities concerned to rescind their decision in the interest of safety of lives, and implored the police and other security agencies to ensure that such gatherings do not take place.

Also, the Health Sector Reform Coalition has said it is not yet time to start lifting the ban on public gatherings including markets, mosques and churches. The coalition said it received with shock, concern and fear, the lifting of ban on some gatherings by some states.

They also asked Nigerians to continue to listen to the advice of health experts represented by NCDC and WHO at this critical time.

“COVID-19 (Coronavirus) does not go to sleep at night, market days, Fridays or Sundays.

“Infected people without any symptom can still transmit the virus. Over 2,500 infections in France was linked to a single religious gathering while about 230 infections in South Korea were linked to a religious group where members continued gathering.”

‘Relaxing of restriction dangerous

Abdullateef Aliyu and Risikat Ramoni, Lagos

Dr Arinola Joda, an associate professor in the Department of Clinical Pharmacy and Biopharmacy, University of Lagos said it is immature to relax the lockdown.

She warned that relaxing the lockdown could be dangerous at this critical time when community spread has already started.

She said, “It is immature for governors to relax the lockdown because we are not yet seeing a downward trend in the incidences of covid-19 as a country. Allowing people to go around freely is asking the virus to also move around freely.

“Also prior to now it is only Lagos, Ogun and Abuja that are on lockdown. The other states have not been on lockdown. The general advice has been for people to stay at home.

“But when a governor would speak to the media that people can go about their normal businesses because of the Easter celebration, that’s pretty immature.

“The Federal Government should have extended the lockdown around, that could be compelling on everybody to stay at home. Even Osun that is now number three has not been on lockdown. Ogun was just added because of its proximity to Lagos.

“Until we are sure we have got to that stage where there is a downward push in the incident before we can talk of relaxing the lockdown. What I know is that already community spread has started. Community spread becomes a big issue.”

Also speaking, A COVID-19 epidemiologist at the Africa CDC, Dr Olayinka Ilesanmi, said governments can prevent community spread of COVID-19 through partial lockdown after the 14 days lockdown announced by President Muhammad Buhari.

According to him, “I will suggest a partial lockdown after the 14 days. The truth is, people can’t just return to their normal lives until the outbreak is on the downward trend. By the time the number of positives is reducing and cases are no longer an everyday affair that is when we can say the lockdown can come to an end. The lockdown is almost over now and it has not really achieved much. Everybody is working hard but we have not achieved all that we planned to achieve during the lockdown.”

For community infection not to be widespread, the epidemiologist suggested an extension of the lockdown, but economically, he said, it has a lot of implications. “Maybe it should be made partial in a way, that is what I think may work. People can work just like it happens in Oyo State where I heard there is a curfew from 7pm to 6am. We have to continue living but at the same time, reduce the likelihood of getting the infection transmitted.”

Katsina locks down Daura as 3 test positive to Covid-19

Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina

Daura in Katsina State has been locked down after three positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded following tests carried out on 23 people who had contact with the state’s index case who died recently.

The area will be locked down from 7am today, according to the state governor.

Briefing newsmen in Katsina, Governor Aminu Masari said 23 samples were sent for testing after the death of the index case and three, including the deceased’s wife and two of his children tested positive.

“Already, the patients have been evacuated to an isolation center at the Federal Medical Center Katsina for treatment,” he said.

Masari said the lockdown would be total, noting that selected pharmaceutical and grain shops would be allowed to operate under strict supervision.

Gov attends Juma’at prayer after discharge from isolation

Hassan Ibrahim, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdukadir Mohammed yesterday attended juma’at prayers a few hours after he was discharged from an isolation centre following his recovery from Coronavirus.

The governor in company of top government officials including the Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, commissioners and traditional rulers as well as thousands of worshippers attended the prayers at the Bauchi Central Mosque beside the palace of Emir Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu.

It was the first public outing of the governor as he was seen at the mosque wearing a face mask and hand gloves and declined shaking hands with people as he used to do before and after the prayers.

P/Harcourt Catholic Diocese cancels Easter mass

Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt

The Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt in Rivers State yesterday said it would not hold the Easter Sunday mass in its parishes despite the temporary relaxation of the restriction on large religious gatherings by the state government.

The governor Thursday temporarily relaxed the restriction on large religious gatherings to enable Christians to carry out their religious obligations during the Easter period.

But the diocese in a press statement issued in Port Harcourt by Bishop Camillus Etokudoh directed all priests, laity and the faithful to keep to the CBCN and the pastoral directives and guidelines for the celebration of the holy week including Easter Sunday till further notice.

Bishop Etokudoh said in the face of threats of COVID19 and having prayerfully considered the implications of the risk of the expected crowded congregation on normal Easter Sunday celebrations all the priests and all the faithful are advised not to hold any service.

Abuja residents flay possible extension of lockdown

A few days to the end of the movement restriction, some Abuja residents are complaining of the biting effects.

A businesswoman, Bukola Dada, said patronage had been poor due to the restriction. She said she could only operate from a branch out of the six branches of her e-money transfer outlets in Abuja.

A teacher in Lokogoma, Abuja identified as Mrs. Udoh said she was yet to receive her March salary from the owner of the private school she teaches. She said an extension of the lockdown would mean an extension of hunger and suffering for her children.

She said the lockdown, though a good move in ensuring the safety of Nigerians, was poorly implemented without adequate concern and provision for the less-privileged.

A trader in Gwarimpa, Augustine Okafor, said the people might revolt against an extension of the lockdown if the government fails to make adequate provision for them.

He said his shop had been locked seven days before the lockdown so it was difficult for him to provide for his family.

It is ill-advised – Director, Centre for Infectious Diseases Research

By Abubakar Adam Ibrahim

The Director of the Centre for Infectious Diseases Research, Bayero University, Kano, Prof. Isa Sadiq Abubakar, has described the decision by some state governments to relax the lockdown in their states over the COVID-19 outbreak as “ill advised.”

Prof. Abubakar, also of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital told Daily Trust on phone that the decision would negate whatever progress had been made in containing the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

“That is categorically a very wrong step to take because we are watching what is happening across the globe. The pandemic is ravaging developed countries, many are being infected every second, and many are still dying from the disease. I do not know what informed the decision of the state governors to start relaxing the lockdown. That is ill advised. Many are being deceived by the fact that we are not recording astronomical numbers but I want to draw their attention to the fact that we are not testing enough people and that is why our figures are not high,” he said.

He advised that few countries such as China and to a large extent Germany have recorded success in containing the virus spread and their success is based on vigorous testing, stringent lockdown and serious contact tracing, which Nigeria must emphasize upon to successfully contain the pandemic.

“I see no reason why we have made some progress and then we are going back on the progress we have made because things may get out of hand with time,” he said.

Nigeria has tested about 4000 suspected cases and out of which about 270 have returned positive, skeptics have claimed that the lack of corresponding rise of people with symptoms reporting to health facilities is indicative that the situation in Nigeria is not critical. Prof. Abubakar thinks that is misleading claim.

“I do not want to subscribe to that claim because even our surveillance effort are not optimal and what I mean is; to what degree are we getting to the grassroots and finding out what exactly is happening?

“For example in a state you find that you have three to seven teams of health workers representing the surveillance subcommittee of the task force. There is a limited number of places these teams can reach to get people who are likely infected.”

With Abuja, Lagos and Ogun placed in lockdown by the President Muhammadu Buhari last weekend, Prof. Abubakar foresees an extension of the lockdown if Nigeria is serious about containing the pandemic.

“Honestly we need to extend the lockdown in those states and the states that are recording higher number of cases than previously and to succeed in this; we need the public to cooperate with the government by staying home voluntarily. Again, we need more public enlightenment on the part of health workers and authorities to let people know that staying home has a lot of advantages. Apart from ensuring that people don’t expose themselves to risks, health facilities and health workers will be able to concentrate on suspected cases,” he said.

COVID-19: Lagos discharges 7 more patients

Insists on lockdown at Easter

Christiana T. Alabi & Risikat Ramoni, Lagos

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu OF Lagos State yesterday announced the recovery and discharge of seven more patients from the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Yaba, having tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19.

Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this on his twitter handle @jidesanwoolu said the patients had been released to reconnect with the community after full recovery.

This he said brought to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the Yaba facility.

