Lockdown produces young entrepreneur who wants to change mum’s car

In about four months, Zaarah Umar Na’Abu Sanyinna will be 10 years old, but this Primary 5 pupil has taken advantage of the COVID-19 stay-at-home measure to become a young flourishing entrepreneur.

Enterprising Zaarah went into jewellery making with beads during this period, and has raked in over N100, 000 with sheer determination and diligence.

Zaarah, who hitherto watches cartoons, had to abandon her pastime to concentrate on her productive inclination. As a result, she makes between 40 and 50 earrings, necklaces and bracelets each day.

How did this materialize for the promising young lady at a time most of her mates stay glued to the television or got involved in one form of leisure or the other?

Hajiya Rabi Muhammad, mother of ingenious and resourceful Zaarah, recalls: “It started during this lockdown when she did not have money to put into her piggy bank. Hitherto, she saves N50 from her school mealtime money.”

“Since school was not in session because of the lockdown, she asked me where she could get N50 to be saving. I told her I would give her the work of cleaning my room and kitchen every day then give her the money. But in the mornings, she finds out that the house help had done the chores and she would start crying.

“Sensing that that proposition for an earning would not work, Zaarah decided to invest her savings in a productive venture. She opened the piggy account and discovered she had N8,000.

Zaarah explained how she got into bead making: “I was getting bored at home. Then I told my mother I wanted to go into bead making. I have a passion for it and had thought about developing it since 2018 when my mum and I went to Dubai on vacation.

“So during this lockdown, I thought since it was Ramadan and Sallah was coming, there would be demands for earrings; so I told my mother I wanted to go into bead making and that she should take me to someone who would coach me.”

An enthusiastic Zaarah added: “When we went to buy the bead materials, I saw a variety of earrings and asked the shop owner who makes them. He gave me the phone number of the person, and I took it to my mum to call her. “Her mother contacted the woman who was impressed by Zaarah’s fervour and agreed to coach her at a reduced rate of 50 percent.

Having received the necessary skills, she asked her mother to link her with an acquaintance that she could supply her products to at a discount. It was a breakthrough as she got a contract to make 45 earrings.

Within this short time, she has become popular that she now supplies earring vendors and many families.

Industrious Zaraah does not mind training her friends on the skill.” I am enjoying it very well. I can give it as a gift to my friends. I like to teach my friends because I want them to be part of the business.”

Daily Trust Saturday learnt that due to demand for her beads, as Eid-ul Fitri approached, Zaarah would work till 11pm or 12 midnight. “Sometimes, I would have to force her to rest,” her mother reveals.

“She does not have the time to watch cartoons any more. Her elder sister used to download the latest cartoons in her laptop for her, but she said she does not have time to watch until after Sallah.”

When Daily Trust Saturday asked Zaarah if she does not get tired and what she wants to do with the money, her response was intriguing. “I get tired, but I want the money,” she said, “I want to change my mum’s car.”

