Lockdown: Police arrest clerics, beer sellers

Kaduna State Police Commissioner Umar Musa Muri on Wednesday said the command has arrested 48 religious leaders and beer sellers across the State for violating social distancing and lockdown orders.

He said a total number of 986 suspects have been arrested for violating the lockdown order in the state since March 26, 2020.

The Commissioner of Police disclosed this to newsmen at the command headquarters while parading the suspects and other suspected criminals arrested in the state.

Muri said all the suspects arrested for violating the social distancing and lockdown orders have been charged to court.

“Among the 986 suspects, 48 are mostly religious leaders and beer parlour operators and have been charged to court for prosecution,” he said.

The commissioner also explained that the command have arrested 91 suspects for various crimes, which include; banditry, armed robbers, kidnapping, culpable homicide, rape, shop breaking, theft and other crimes.

He said on 21 February, 2020, operation ‘Taking the Battle to the Bandits Camps’ was carried out in collaboration with Nigerian Airforce Components where 40 armed bandits were neutralized and four of their camps destroyed.

Muri added that, on March 17,2020, the command also carried out another operation and neutralized 60 bandits and six of their camps destroyed.

