Lockdown: Ortom warns traders against partial compliance

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has warned traders against flouting government’s directive on the closure of all markets in the state.

Ortom gave the warning yesterday during inspection of major markets in Makurdi metropolis to ascertain the level of compliance.

He expressed dissatisfaction with traders at Wadata market for conducting commercial activities in crowded corners.

He appealed to them to stay safe at home and lock up the market in their own interest.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“We are here to warn you people and I’m begging you today as the closure was done with human face. By tomorrow, this market should be totally closed because government is coming to fumigate the place in line with the World Health Organization (WHO)’s advice,” he said.

The governor, however, applauded traders at other markets where there was total compliance to his directives.

Ortom however maintained that all the markets would be fumigated before the two weeks closure elapses.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App