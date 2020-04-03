Lockdown order: No Nigerian should suffer harm or pain, Buhari warns security agents

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has urged security and law enforcement agencies to deploy tact and caution in the course of enforcing the lockdown rules, even, in the face of provocation.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha made the appeal on Friday in Abuja at the fifth joint national briefing of the committee.

He also appealed to all Nigerians to be law abiding, exercise patience and self-restraint.

“The message from Mr. President is that no Nigerian should on account of these rules suffer any harm or pains during this period or at any time in our national life. We are getting positive reports that there has been high level of compliance with the lockdown orders in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory.

“COVID-19 remains a potential danger to all of humanity and it threatens our economy and national security, it therefore behoves on us to play our part in the national response very seriously,” Mustapha said.

He said the Federal Government has ramped up its synergy with the state governments through video-conferencing communication and the platform of the Governors Forum and that by these measures, lots of gaps are being closed for uniformity of purpose.

He said, “To the Nigerian traders and business men and women, we appeal for resistance to the urge to hike prices of goods and commodities, during this period as our compassionate nature must prevail. This is the best time to be considerate and to show empathy for our fellow Nigerians.

“In recognition of the danger to which our front-line health workers are exposed to, Government is working with other stakeholders to structure medical and life insurance cover for their protection. I therefore wish to assure them of our commitment and urge them to put in their utmost best as they battle to save us from this ravaging disease.”

He added that the role of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in this battle is also well recognized and urged them to deploy their resources, especially community-based manpower to shore up the arrangements by the sub-national entities.

