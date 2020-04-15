LOCKDOWN: NPA hold talks with 36 governors on movement of cargoes

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, said she has opened up discussions with the governors of the 36 states on the need to allow unhindered passage of container-laden trucks in order not to further compound the congestion at the seaports in Lagos.

Madam Usman said she has also been in constant touch with terminal operators to ensure seemless operations at tne seaports.

“I have had discussions with the presidential task force on the coronavirus pandemic on the need to ensure free flow of traffic in the 36 states of the federation,” she said.

The NPA boss said the move was to prevent further congestion at the Lagos ports following the blockade mounted by several state governors around state boundaries to restrict movement and halt the spread of Covid-19,

“I am also going to raise the issue after my inspection with the respective state governors and also ensure that this is raised at the highest level through the presidential task force. I think that as responsible leaders where you understand that indeed there are certain economic aspects of your states tied to linkages in the ports, we should be responsible and allow these corridors to function efficiently while securing the lives of the citizens, providing the necessary protocol against any threat, but recognizing that these corridors around the port operations need to be sustained in a secured environment,” she said.

Funds have continued to trickle in from the nation’s seaports in support of the federal government’s fight against the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

