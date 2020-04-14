Lockdown: Lawyers want security expanded

ADVERTISEMENT

Some lawyers in Lagos on Monday called on the authorities to expand security arrangements to protect the people against attacks by hoodlums taking advantage of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Legal practitioners, including Chris Ayiyi, Okechuckwu Nna and Bayo Akinlade, spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews against the backdrop of increasing cases of lockdown related attacks on the people.

They charged agencies responsible for distribution of palliatives to the public to ensure fair distribution, particularly to the most vulnerable and needy members.

Akinlade, who is the chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikorodu chapter, said that the justice system be reactivated to deal with disputes arising within communities during this period.

He said that the situation in some parts of Lagos had made it obvious that insecurity might claim more lives than COVID-19 pandemic if not addressed quickly.

“I suggest we put more faith in our community leaders to liaise with the police within the community to ensure the safety of lives and property through dialogue and other support structures.

“If we do not consider unique measures, we are setting the state up for a mob reaction to lack of food, ability to earn and support themselves,” Akinlade said.

Similarly, Ayiyi urged the security operatives to do more to curb the activities of the hoodlums who were dispossessing Lagos residents of their possessions.

“The hoodlums enter people’s homes to harass them, steal some electronic gadgets and sell at cheaper rates to make money.

“More policemen should be deployed to fight these hoodlums. (NAN)

