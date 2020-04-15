Lockdown: Lagos keeps vigil at night amidst increasing robbery

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite assurances by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu of the deployment of more policemen including a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) to contain the rising crimes in Lagos and Ogun States, many residents of the state still live in fear of attacks by miscreants and hoodlums.

Since the lockdown took effect in Lagos in the last two weeks, there has been a resurgence of armed robbery attacks in many communities in Lagos State.

To stem the tide, youths in many areas have been keeping vigil, setting worn-out tyres on fire in order to scare away the rampaging hoodlums and suspected cultists.

The state police command said over 100 suspects have been arrested just as the governor also gave a confirmation yesterday, saying the arrests were made in the last 72 hours.

But despite the assurances, there are still palpable fears in many communities in the state.

Many residents still kept vigil in areas such as Iyana Ipaja, Abule Egba, Egbeda, Agege, Ogba, Dopemu, Cement, Mangoro, Igando, Ketu, Ojodu and many others.

As at the time of filing this report, it was observed in some of the communities that worn-out tyres were being gathered for night activities by youths of many areas.

A resident of Ojodu area told one of our correspondent’s that they got intelligence reports that the cultists were planning attacks in many parts of Ojodu.

“This is why we are encouraging people not to stay late outside while as youths of the community, we have also mobilised to stave off any attack by these daredevil robbers,” the youth said.

Elsewhere, those who sell food items have not been able to open their shops for some days because of fear of being attacked by the hoodlums within the communities.

One of our reporter’s gathered that the hoodlums usually attack any shop found open and cart away valuables.

“They attack bread sellers, collect and eat their bread, so also yam sellers among others,” a resident of Agege told Daily Trust.

At Cement and Mangoro, there were persistent gunshots in the middle of the night while dogs were barking continuously.

Daily Trust however, learned that security personnel were on parade in the area and were shooting into the air to scare the hoodlums away.

“As at 3 pm on Monday, we were all in front of our gates. Men, women, and youth came out carrying weapons such as bottles, sticks, cutlasses, when we heard that the hoodlums were coming close into the area,” Mrs. Rasheedat Ayo said.

The state governor during his daily briefing on the COVID-19 situation in Lagos warned that the hoodlums and attackers were “not hungry people” but “opportunistic criminals and they would be treated as such by the law enforcement agents.”

The governor had earlier in the day held a security meeting with all arms of security agents in the state in response to widespread reports of attacks across the state.

He assured that the state has in place “revised strategies” which involve an increase in mobile police deployments to check criminal activities.

Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said adequate policemen have been deployed to most parts of the metropolis to tackle alleged cases of incessant armed robbery attacks.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana who quoted the CP said residents have been asked to stop setting fires on used tyres on roads, saying that the action is creating an undue tension in the metropolis.

