Lockdown: Kaduna gov’t sets up mobile Court in Kafanchan to prosecute violators

The Kaduna State Government has set up a mobile court in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area, to try defaulters of its lockdown order aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the Inauguration of the Court, Mr Christopher Umar, Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Justice, urged the mobile court to discharge it’s duties without fear or favour.

Umar enjoined residents to respect the lockdown order and other safety guidelines, noting that it was in the best interest of the public.

He said the court will try offences including vehicular movement and other violations during the lockdown period.

In his remarks, Mr Peter Averik, Chairman of the Local Government Area, said the presence of the mobile court would ensure greater level of compliance with the lockdown order.

Averik called on the people to show more cooperation with the Kaduna State Government in its bid to curb the spread of the dreaded disease in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the mobile court will be presided over by Abdulaziz Ibrahim, the Chief Magistrate of Kafanchan.

