Lockdown: IG deploys Special Forces to Lagos over rising crime

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered immediate deployment of additional intelligence and operational assets of the Force, comprising the Police Mobile Force Units, the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, the Intelligence Response Team and the Special Tactical Squad, to Lagos and Ogun States to curb the rising cases of crime there.

The team, according to a statement yesterday by the spokesman of the Force, Frank Mba, is coordinated by Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Department of Research and Planning of the Force and the coordinating DIG for the south-west, Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo.

Mba said the IGP had ordered Commissioners of Police nationwide to immediately rejig the security architecture in their various commands to effectively tackle all emerging crimes associated with the COVID-19 lockdown.

The CPs are to intensify patrols around residential areas, markets, shopping malls and all critical national infrastructures in their jurisdictions.

Mba said 191 suspects had been arrested for crime during the lockdown period in Agbado, Ifo, Otta and Agege axis of Lagos and Ogun State; while 15 locally-made guns, 52 live cartridges, 42 cutlass and axes as well as a large quantity of weeds suspected to be marijuana were recovered.

He said the IG had assured that the police would not allow activities of a few criminals to disrupt the peace and security of the country.

