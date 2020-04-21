Lockdown: FG orders free movement of food items

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government yesterday urged security agents at state and federal levels to work within the framework of the Federal COVID-19 Emergency Action Response Plans to develop modalities of ensuring easy movement of foodstuffs, livestock and farm inputs.

It directed the relevant security agencies to work in a coordinated way with clear instructions and directives to law enforcement operatives at the various checkpoints to facilitate passage of vehicles conveying foodstuffs, perishable farm products, livestock and farm inputs without compromising national security or health measures.

These were of the resolutions of a meeting held in Abuja yesterday by the Ministers of Agriculture, Interior, Defence and Police Affairs, to find ways of easing restriction on movement of food items and farm inputs due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The communiqué issued later said the meeting was to put in place a strategy to facilitate free movement of food and agricultural inputs nationwide to avoid shortages and ensure that the 2020 production season was not hampered.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App