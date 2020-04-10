Lockdown extension will be counterproductive — Health expert

ADVERTISEMENT

An extension of the current lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States will be counterproductive, a medical expert, Dr Roland Aigbovo, told Daily Trust yesterday.

Aigbovo, who is also the president of the Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory Administration, said the14-day lockdown, ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari to halt the spread of COVID-19, was only partially effective in the cities.

He said rural dwellers were not observing the standard protocols of regular hand washing, use of alcohol based hand sanitizers and social/physical distancing.

“For the level of compliance, it is appreciable in urban and city centres and because we are yet to commence community testing, extension of the lockdown will be counter -productive,” he said.

