Lockdown: Don’t push the poor to the wall, PRP warns govt

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna Published Date
The leadership of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has warned that government should not push the poor to the wall as any human being locked up without provision of necessary palliative, will rebel.

National Publicity Secretary of the party Abdul Gombe, in a press statement, advised government to look at the impact of the pandemic coming at this time of the year on productivity, particularly in the agricultural sector which is the main employer of labour in Nigeria. He urged that government ensured that productivity was sustained else the nation would face famine and near-total collapse of the economy.

“There is need to agree and transparently put in place measures to address growth in the land,” the party stated.

