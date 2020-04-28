Lockdown: 45-year-old man commits suicide in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragedy struck in Umudafa, Awo Mbieri of Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Imo State, when a 45-year-old man, Osita Ezuruike, committed suicide.

Sources at the community said the deceased, who killed himself by hanging, had expressed frustration with life over the lockdown and the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on the state by the government.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the police was alerted by neighbours and on getting there, the body was seen dangling from the ceiling of a room in the house.

Ikeokwu said that Ezuruike’s corpse had been taken to a morgue, while investigation into the incident had commenced.

The police spokesman said: “On April 27, acting on a report, operatives of the Divisional Police headquarters in Mbieri moved to Umudafa, Awo Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA, in a house belonging to one Osita Ezuruike, 45, and met the lifeless body of the said Osita hanging.

“The reason for taking his own life could not be ascertained.

“However, the corpse has been removed to the morgue, while an investigation into the incident has commenced.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App