Lockdown: 11 killed, 44 injured in Ogun road accidents

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven persons have died while 44 others sustained injuries in various road crashes in Ondo State since commencement of the lockdown between April 4 and May 8.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Monday.

Akinbiyi explained that during the period, 41 road crashes involving 15 private cars, 11 private buses, 18 commercial cars and 2 motorcycles were recorded.

He added that 12 commercial buses, 4 medium trucks, and 5 heavy trucks were involved in crashes during the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He pointed out that of the reported 41 crashes; eight of them were fatal, 20 were serious, while the remaining 13 were minor.

“During this period, 212 persons were involved in road traffic crashes, out of which 44 persons (30 males, 14 females) sustained various degrees of injuries, 11 persons (10 adult males, 1 female child) were killed and 157 persons were rescued unhurt. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App