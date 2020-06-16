Local council vice chairman abducted in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the vice chairman of Shelleng local government council in Adamawa State.

Reports indicated that a number of suspected kidnappers armed with guns stormed the residence of Kama Lazarus Bakta and took him away.

The abductors who arrived the residence of their target in the early hours of Tuesday, fired several shots in the air before forcing their way into the property.

Spokesman, Adamawa police command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje confirmed the incident, saying police and local hunters had been deployed to track down the culprits and rescue the victim.

“I can confirm to you that the police as well as the local hunters have mobilized and are on the trail of the kidnappers. We will do our best to rescue the victim and apprehend the perpetrators,” he said.

Residents interviewed by Daily Trust said the abduction of such a high profile person had sparked fear in the community because the incident showed that nobody is safe.

