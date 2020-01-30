LMC re-opens Lafia city stadium to Nasarawa United fans

ADVERTISEMENT

The League Management Company, LMC, has granted conditional approval for Nasarawa United to open up the Lafia City stadium to fans for its home games.

This was made known via the official Twitter handle of the LMC, @LMCNPFL on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “The LMC has granted conditional approval for Nasarawa United to admit fans to its home games after the club’s completion of the 5 home fixtures closed door sanction due to the fracas that occurred at the end of the MatchDay 4 fixture against Plateau Utd in Lafia.

“The LMC had also directed Nasarawa United as part of the conditions to be met before the sanction will be lifted, to erect a security barricade tunnel for players and match officials which the club has also complied with.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“In fulfilment of other conditions stipulated in the summary jurisdiction, Nasarawa Utd have held orientation programs for their supporters to create awareness against violence at match venues. The program was supervised by officers of the state police & the Nasarawa State FA”, the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Nasarawa United FC will play Abia Warriors FC on NPFL MatchDay 18 at the Lafia City Stadium on Sunday, 2nd February, 2020, by 4pm.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App