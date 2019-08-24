  1. Home
Liverpool v Arsenal and other Premier League fixtures this weekend

It was not a sweet debute for Nigerian forward Alex Iwobi as his new club Everton fell to Aston Villa 0-2 Friday night in one of the Premier League fixtures for this weekend.

On Saturday, Liverpool will host Arsenal in the bigest game of the weekend.

Here are other fixtures:

August 2019
Saturday 24th August

Norwich City 12:30 Chelsea
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Southampton
Manchester United 15:00 Crystal Palace
Sheffield United 15:00 Leicester City
Watford 15:00 West Ham United
Liverpool 17:30 Arsenal

Sunday 25th August
Bournemouth 14:00 Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:30 Burnley

