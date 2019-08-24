Liverpool v Arsenal and other Premier League fixtures this weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not a sweet debute for Nigerian forward Alex Iwobi as his new club Everton fell to Aston Villa 0-2 Friday night in one of the Premier League fixtures for this weekend.

On Saturday, Liverpool will host Arsenal in the bigest game of the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are other fixtures:

ADVERTISEMENT

August 2019

Saturday 24th August

Norwich City 12:30 Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Southampton

Manchester United 15:00 Crystal Palace

Sheffield United 15:00 Leicester City

Watford 15:00 West Ham United

Liverpool 17:30 Arsenal

Sunday 25th August

Bournemouth 14:00 Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:30 Burnley

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App