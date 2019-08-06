Liverpool skipper calm over lack of signings

ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says manager Jurgen Klopp’s judgement in the transfer market should not be questioned despite a lack of heavyweight signings in the transfer window.

The Reds have added just teenagers Sepp Van Den Berg and Harvey Elliott to a squad that won the Champions League and finished second to Manchester City with the third-highest points total in Premier League history.

There has been criticism of Klopp for not making a significant signing to help his side’s quest for a first domestic title since 1990, but Henderson said that was unwarranted.

“If the manager hasn’t signed anyone then he knows better than everyone else,” said the midfielder.

“I think we’ve got a fantastic squad of players, we’ve shown that. We can use everybody, we’ve got big players (Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain) coming back from long-term injuries, which is like new signings as the manager says.

“We believe we’ve got a strong group in the changing room, a strong team, and we’ve just got to keep learning, keep improving on the training pitch, keep doing what we’ve been doing for a long time now, and keep staying hungry for more success.”

