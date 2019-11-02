  1. Home
Liverpool roar back to beat Aston Villa

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Late goals by Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane gave leaders Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Aston Villa to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Anwar El Ghazi forced Alisson into an early save before Trezeguet opened the scoring after 21 minutes.

John McGinn’s free-kick was coolly finished by Trezeguet, who became the first Egyptian to score for Villa.

Mane was denied superbly by Tom Heaton, while Mohamed Salah headed over the crossbar as Liverpool pressed for an equaliser.

Robertson made it 1-1 with just three minutes remaining, with Heaton unable to keep out his header from Mane’s floated cross.

Mane completed the comeback when he glanced in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner in stoppage time.

