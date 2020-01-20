Liverpool power past Man Utd, go 16 points clear

ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool stretched their commanding lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points and advantage over Manchester United to 30 as goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah earned a 2-0 win over their historic rivals at Anfield.

A 13th straight league win since the sides last met at Old Trafford in October continues Liverpool’s relentless run towards a first league title in 30 years, while United remain five points off the top four in fifth.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had two further goals ruled out before the interval and upped the intensity again in the second half before Mohamed Salah’s goal added gloss to the win late on.

The failure to find the second goal until stoppage time made for a nervy finale and United had their moments in the second half with Anthony Martial going close, but there was to be no equaliser.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

United do remain the only team to take points off Liverpool this season but – without the injured Marcus Rashford – there was to be no repeat here for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

United had made a promising start too but their early endeavour was soon undermined when they conceded from a corner for the eighth time in the Premier League this season.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App