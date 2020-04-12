Liverpool legend Dalglish released from hospital after COVID-19 test

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Liverpool star and manager, Kenny Dalglish, is recovering at home after contracting COVID-19.

The 69-year-old was submitted to hospital for treatment on an unrelated infection and after being tested for Covid-19 as a matter of routine, he tested positive.

But Dalglish, who won eight league titles and three European Cups as player and manager at Liverpool, was not showing any symptoms and is now recovering at home in self-isolation.

“I’d just like to thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff for looking after me,” the former Scotland forward wrote in newspaper The Sunday Post. “They were absolutely brilliant.

“People may think the Dalglish name got me in and got me the best of care. Not so. I was looked after because the NHS staff treat everyone the same. They look upon everyone as human beings. Names and backgrounds don’t come into it. That’s the way it should be.” (DPA)

