Liverpool equal Man City home wins record

Liverpool have equalled Manchester City’s record of 20 consecutive wins at home in the Premier League with an emphatic victory over Southampton at Anfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the opener just after half time – his second goal in as many league matches – when he drilled the ball low into the bottom corner.

Reds’ skipper Jordan Henderson made it 2-0 on the hour mark with a calm finish after being set up by Roberto Firmino.

Henderson then played in Mohamed Salah for Liverpool’s third and the Egypt forward added a fourth from close range in the last minute.

The scoreline was harsh on the visitors, who matched Liverpool for much of the first hour with Danny Ings going close in the first half and Shane Long also denied by Liverpool keeper Alisson.

The victory extends Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the league to 42 games and they now sit 22 points clear at the top of the table with second-placed Manchester City not playing until Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s world champions racked up a 16th consecutive Premier League triumph – and 24th from 25 top-flight games this season – with Salah striking twice in the last 18 minute.

Klopp’s side were far from their fluid best during a chaotic first half and were lucky not to be at least a goal down at the interval. Normal service was resumed in the second period, though, and a scarcely believable 16th consecutive Premier League win was essentially wrapped up comfortably.

With such a commanding lead over Pep Guardiola’s side, it is surely only a matter of time before they seal a first league title in 30 years.

It was Southampton’s first away defeat in five games and they fall to 11th place.

Both sides have FA Cup fourth-round replays in midweek, with Liverpool hosting Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday and Southampton travelling to Tottenham a day later.

