Liverpool defeat Spurs, win sixth Champions League trophy

Liverpool has won its sixth Champions League title using an early penalty kick by Mohamed Salah and a late goal by the substitute Divock Origi to beat Tottenham, 2-0, in Saturday’s all-English Champions League final in Madrid.

The Egyptian scored the second quickest goal in Champions League final history as he converted from the spot after just one minute and 48 seconds following a handball by Moussa Sissoko.

Italy great Paolo Maldini holds the record for the fastest goal after he scored with just 50 seconds gone in the 2005 final against Liverpool.

In a final that rarely touched the heights of the blockbuster semi-finals that made this an all-Premier League showpiece, Spurs had chances but were denied by Liverpool keeper Alisson, who saved well from Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Christian Eriksen.

And their failure to capitalise was ruthlessly punished when substitute Divock Origi ensured manager Jurgen Klopp won his first trophy as Liverpool manager by driving low and powerfully past Hugo Lloris with three minutes left.

When the final whistle blew, and the players and coaching staff poured onto the field, the supporters shifted to another standard, “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” that they have sung since the club’s glory days in the 1970s and ’80s.

Liverpool now stand behind only Real Madrid and AC Milan as serial winners of this tournament.

