Liverpool beat West Ham in 5-goal thriller to match Manchester City record

ADVERTISEMENT

Second-half goals by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane helped leaders Liverpool claim a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over West Ham United to match Manchester City’s top-flight record of 18 consecutive wins.

Liverpool went in front after nine minutes, Georginio Wijnaldum heading in from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s whipped cross.

Issa Diop levelled three minutes later, heading in from Robert Snodgrass’ corner before substitute Pablo Fornals swept in on 54 minutes to put West Ham ahead.

Salah levelled 14 minutes later, with his low shot going through the legs of Lukasz Fabianski and Mane tapped in to complete an impressive comeback with nine minutes remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Liverpool’s 21st successive home win ties the record for the most consecutive home wins in the top flight, equalling that of their 1972 side managed by Bill Shankly.

The Reds are 22 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, while West Ham remain 18th with 24 points, one adrift of safety.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App