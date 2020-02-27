Liverpool announce £42m pre-tax profit for last season

ADVERTISEMENT

Premier League leaders Liverpool announced on Thursday a pre-tax profit of £42 million and increased turnover of £533 million for last season’s Champions League-winning campaign.

The club, who also finished as Premier League runners-up, said turnover rose by £78 million for the year ended May 31, 2019, and that it had invested a club record £223 million in players.

Liverpool signed goalkeeper Alisson and midfielders Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri during the accounting period and offered new deals to 11 players, including Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Media, commercial and match revenue all increased as a result of the club winning their sixth European Cup in the same season that a new Champions League broadcasting deal commenced.

Media revenue rose by £41 million to £261 million, commercial revenue was up £34 million to £188 million, and match revenue climbed £3.5 million to £84 million.

