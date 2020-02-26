(LIVE UPDATES) UCL: Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Manchester City take on Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday night.

Manchester City won their group comfortably before Christmas, with their reward a double-header against Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid side.

Join us on

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.