(LIVE UPDATES) UCL: Real Madrid vs Manchester City

GAME ON….
Manchester City XI: Ederson. Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Jesus
Subs | Bravo, Sterling, Aguero, Silva, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Foden
📋✅ ¡Nuestro XI inicial 🆚 @ManCityES! #RMUCL | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/QmpmtW6G9O
— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) February 26, 2020
SUBS: Alphonse Areola, Luka Jovic, Toni Kroos, Marcelo, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Gareth Bale.
REAL MADRID (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Sergio Ramos (c), Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Isco.
Manchester City won their group comfortably before Christmas, with their reward a double-header against Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid side.
Manchester City take on Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday night.