(LIVE UPDATES) UCL: Real Madrid vs Manchester City
(LIVE UPDATES) UCL: Real Madrid vs Manchester City

GAME ON….

Manchester City XI: Ederson. Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Jesus

Subs | Bravo, Sterling, Aguero, Silva, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Foden

SUBS: Alphonse Areola, Luka Jovic, Toni Kroos, Marcelo, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Gareth Bale.

REAL MADRID (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Sergio Ramos (c), Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Isco.

Manchester City won their group comfortably before Christmas, with their reward a double-header against Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid side.

Manchester City take on Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday night.

