12′ YELLOW CARD!!! Sterling (Manchester City) gets an early booking for a late challenge on Alli.

9′ BLOCKED!!! Now Spurs counter as Son powers down the right. When the South Korean eventually shoots, Fernandinho is there to put a stop to it.

8′ SHOT!!! Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) hits a right footed shot from the centre of the box but it’s blocked by Spurs defence.

6′ OFFSIDE!!! Tottenham Hotspur. Toby Alderweireld tries a through ball, but Dele Alli is caught offside.

Manchester City will be hoping to reduce the gap at the top of the table between them and Liverpool when they visit Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

