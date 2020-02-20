(LIVE) Europa League: Olympiacos vs Arsenal

OLYMPIACOS SUBS: Bobby Allain, Avraam Papadopoulos, Pape Abou Cisse, Bruno Gaspar, Konstantinos Fortounis, Lazar Randjelovic, Maximiliano Lovera.
ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Bukayo Saka; Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka; Gabriel Martinelli, Joe Willock, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette.
OLYMPIACOS (4-3-3): Jose Sa; Omar Elabdellaoui, Ruben Semedo, Ousseynou Ba, Konstantinos Tsimikas; Andreas Bouchalakis, Mohamed Camara, Guilherme; Giorgos Masouras, Mathieu Valbuena, Youssef El-Arabi.
Lineups are announced…
Arsenal travel to Athens to take on Olympiacos in an Europa League last 32 first-leg clash.
The Gunners are aware that this could be their best chance to salvage their season and claim Champions League football next year.
20!!! WHAT A MISS!!! Martinelli cuts the ball back to Lacazette but he slices wide of the near post from close range.
19′ YELLOW CARD!!! El Arabi (Olympiacos) is penalised for a foul on Guendouzi (Arsenal).
18′ STATS!!! Olympiacos had scored 11 goals in the opening ten minutes of their last 19 games.
17′ IT’S HOT!!! It’s an intense, mouth-watering affair so far as Olympiacos try to find an early goal.
13′ STATS!!! Olympiacos have not reached a quarter-final of an European competition since their 1998/99 UEFA Champions League run – 20 campaigns have passed since.
9′ MISS!!! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) races down the right flank to make a perfect cross into the area for Lacazette to tap in but the striker fails to connect.
4′ CHANCE!!! Masouras (Olympiacos) misses the target. Another good chance for the home side as Masouras heads over at the far post from a fine cross by Valbuena.