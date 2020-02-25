(LIVE) Champions League: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

  1. Home
9′ Slick Bayern: Lively start from the visitors, who already look very slick in possession.

4′ SET UP: Chelsea are in a 3-4-1-2 formation, with Barkley left of Giroud and Mount right.

1′ ATTEMPT!!! Bayern are taking thee game to the Blues from the start and Müller (Bayern) has an effort on goal. However, Caballero (Chelsea) makes a save.

GAME ON…

Opta stats: Chelsea and Bayern Munich’s last Champions League encounter was the 2012 final – the London side won 4-3 on penalties (1-1 a.e.t.) at Bayern’s Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich substitutes: Joshua Zirkzee, Corentin Tolisso, Sven Ulreich, Alvaro Odriozola, Leon Goretzka, Lucas Hernandez, Philippe Coutinho
Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Thiago; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski.
Chelsea substitutes: Billy Gilmour, Emerson, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Tammy Abraham, Kurt Zouma, Willian, Pedro.
Chelsea XI (3-4-2-1): Willy Caballero; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Ross Barkley; Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard confirmed that N’Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic will be absent for the visit of Bayern Munich.

Line-ups are out…

Chelsea take on Bundesliga high flier, Bayern Munich in a last 16 (first leg) encounter at the Stamford Bridge.

