(LIVE) Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

59′ YELLOW CARD!!! Gomez (LIVERPOOL) gets into the book for his foul on Morata.

53′ CHANCE!!! Gomez floats a perfect cross into the box for the run of Salah. He connects with a free header from 10 yards out, only to glance his effort wide of the target.

46′ SUBSTITUTION!!! (Atletico) Llorente comes on for Lemar at the break for the home side.

46′ SUBSTITUTION!!! (LIVERPOOL) Mane is withdrawn for Origi

Second Half is underway

HALF-TIME: ATLETICO MADRID 1-0 LIVERPOOL

45′ ADDED TIME!!! There will be a minute added time.

45′ YELLOW CARD!!! Correa is late on Henderson and goes into the book.

41′ YELLOW CARD!!! Mané (Liverpool) is cautioned by the referee for running through the back of Vrsaljko.

35′ BLOCKED!!! (Liverpool) Firmino twists and turns his way past two defenders in the box to open up the Atletico rear guard before stabbing the ball towards Salah in the middle, who fires at goal first time. Felipe puts his body on the line to divert the ball over the bar.

30′ WIDE!!! Fabinho (Liverpool) misses the target as the Reds are unable to get past the compact Atléti players in front of them and Fabinho lets fly from distance.

26′ NO GOAL!!! Liverpool have the ball in the net, but the flag goes up for offside.

25′ SAVE!!! Van Dijk fails to clear his lines, directing his header straight towards Morata in the left inside channel. The forward makes a turn to beat Fabinho before firing a low strike at goal. However, Alisson makes a sharp stop with his feet to deny Morata.

25′ INJURY: A brief break in play as Felipe goes down, but the 30-year-old defender appears to be able to continue.

15′ This is the first time Liverpool have been behind in 15 matches in all competitions.

14′ Atlético are allowing Liverpool to have possession for the moment. The crowd are making an almighty noise to make things even more difficult for Liverpool.

8′ Atletico in control. Atletico have not allowed the visitors to settle into the game. Liverpool are yet to get into their flow.

4′ GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! Saul Níguez gives the home side the lead. Saul reacts to the loose ball from a corner kick and stabs his effort past Alisson from six yards. Atletico 1-0 Liverpool



Game on…

LIVERPOOL SUBS: James Milner, Naby Keita, Adrian, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

ATLETICO MADRID SUBS: Antonio Adan, Jose Gimenez, Marcos Llorente, Diego Costa, Vitolo, Yannick Carrasco, Mario Hermoso.

ATLETICO MADRID (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Sime Vrsaljko, Felipe, Stefan Savic, Renan Lodi; Saul Niguez, Koke, Thomas Partey, Thomas Lemar; Alvaro Morata, Angel Correa.

The line ups are out…

The UEFA Champions League is back and Atletico Madrid are hosting the defending Champions Liverpool in the first leg of the Round-of-16 encounter at the Wanda Metropolitano.

