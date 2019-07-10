(LIVE) AFCON 2019: Nigeria vs South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are up against the Bafana Bafana of South African in the second Quarter Final match of the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON in Egypt.

The Super Eagles booted out the Lions of Cameroon, the defending champions, in the Round of 16 to reach the last eight while South Africa triumphed over hosts Egypt to reach this stage.

Follow the LIVE UPDATES of this potentially explosive match here.

