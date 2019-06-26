(LIVE) AFCON 2019: Nigeria vs Guinea

ADVERTISEMENT

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are up against Guinea in their second group match of the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt.

The potentially explosive match starts at 3:30pm Nigerian time.

You can follow every action right here:

