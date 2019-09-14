Live a life of contentment-robbery suspect advises youths

ADVERTISEMENT

A 29-year-old Junior Secondary school dropout, Segun Samuel, arrested for allegedly robbing a motorist of N1,000 in the traffic has advised youths to be contented with whatever they had.

The suspect gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, in Lagos, after he was arrest by the Anti-Cultism unit of the Police Command, Lagos state.

He said that lack of contentment pushed him to traffic robbery, where he was arrested at the very first operation he attempted on a motorist at Iyanan-solo area, along the Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

“I was a warehouse worker before I was arrested. I used to get N3, 000 from warehouse job daily but I was introduced into traffic robbery.

“The first day I went out at Iyanan-solo area, I robbed a motorist of N1, 000 before police arrested me.

“My friend, Solomon, introduced me to traffic robbery. He said he usually gets at least, N2, 000 from robbing motorists at Oshodi.

The warehouse was not bringing much money as expected. I wanted to make the money fast since there is no regular money from warehouse,” he confessed.

Another suspect, Chinedu Okorie, 32, who is into foreign door installation, was alleged to have purchased a locally made gun from his home town in Abia and brought it to Lagos for cultism.

Okorie told NAN that he made more than N200, 000 in his foreign door installation between 2017 and 2019 before he was arrested for illegal arm possession and cultism.

He said that some suspected cultists had been harassing and extorting him daily, saying that he joined the Aiye cult for self-protection, adding he bought the gun for N5,000.

“The Eiye cultists have been troubling me all the time, collecting money from me. When I don’t have money, they will beat me.

“I decided to travel to my home town, Abia to discuss the matter with my friend, Emeka, who is a member of Aiye cult group.

“He advised me to join and get a gun for protection. I was initiated and I gave N5, 000 to Emeka for the gun which I brought to Lagos.

“Four days after my return from my home town, those boys came as usual to demand for money and I refused to give them.

“There was a fight while I was with my gun, stocked to my trouser.

“While some people were trying to separate the fight, one of them touched the gun on my body and he raised my shirt up and saw it, he immediately collected it.

“They invited RRS police to arrest me while the boys ran away,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Police Command, Dsp Bala Elkana, confirmed the arrest of the suspects, adding that two bricklayers were also arrested for alleged cult activities in Ikorodu area of the state.

He said all the suspects were detained at Anti-cultism unit for discreet investigation, stressing that they would be charged to court as soon as investigation is complete. (NAN)

